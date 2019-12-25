AmsterdamCoin Price Tops $0.0004 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $18,193.00 and $10.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

