Analysts Anticipate ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Analysts expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to post $1.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. ArQule reported sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year sales of $3.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.00 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $23.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

ARQL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

NASDAQ ARQL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 919,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,929,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.81 and a beta of 2.23. ArQule has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArQule in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArQule in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ArQule by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ArQule by 53,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

