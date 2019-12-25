Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report sales of $15.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.98 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $14.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $43.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.42 billion to $43.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.63 billion to $44.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $27,315,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,513,964 shares of company stock valued at $196,498,732 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.93. 741,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

