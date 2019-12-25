Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 968,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.02.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

