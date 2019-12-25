Analysts Anticipate Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.35 Million

Analysts expect that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will announce $11.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.09 million to $11.60 million. Boxlight reported sales of $11.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year sales of $39.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.04 million, with estimates ranging from $43.07 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 242,393 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOXL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 162,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,668. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 5.47. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

