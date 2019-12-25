Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $780,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,661,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 373,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,817. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

