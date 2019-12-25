Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $780,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,661,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HOPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 373,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,817. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.