Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post $0.04 EPS

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on KINS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 17,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other Kingstone Companies news, CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 5,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,258 shares of company stock worth $92,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $140,000. Integre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

