Analysts Anticipate Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.67. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. 52,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,190. Materion has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Materion by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

