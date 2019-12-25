Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report $48.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $51.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $198.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $198.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.09 million to $207.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

VIVO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 99,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,611. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $434.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.37. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

In related news, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,257.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.