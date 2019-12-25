Analysts Anticipate Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 62.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 985,320 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 377,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 990,068 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 11,729,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,594,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91. Transocean has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.79.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

