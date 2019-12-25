Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $3.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.78. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $3.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.57.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 1,300 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,563,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.49. 534,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,652. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

