Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.29. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.16.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $169,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,938,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,388,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.