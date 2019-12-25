Analysts Expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Capitala Finance also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPTA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. 33,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

