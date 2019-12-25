Analysts Expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. InterXion reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million.

INXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,785 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in InterXion by 103.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,223 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in InterXion by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 468,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 379,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INXN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,619. InterXion has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.26, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

