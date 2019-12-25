Analysts Expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.99). Retrophin posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

RTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 189,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,937.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 23.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 717,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,273,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter worth approximately $4,150,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

