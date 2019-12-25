Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.11. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

NYSE SNA traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. 54,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,154 shares of company stock worth $4,973,922 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $2,306,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

