Analysts Set $28.00 Target Price for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Hometrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $205,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,212 shares in the company, valued at $837,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 5,676 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $148,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.