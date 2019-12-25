Analysts Set DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 385

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.06).
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
SMDS stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 392.70 ($5.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 286.20 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.78. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
