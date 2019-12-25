Analysts Set DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 385

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.06).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

SMDS stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 392.70 ($5.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 286.20 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.78. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.

In other DS Smith news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total value of £573 ($753.75). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54), for a total value of £323,820.45 ($425,967.44).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

