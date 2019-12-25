Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT at $31.54

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,882 shares of company stock worth $1,478,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 905,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.