Analysts Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Price Target at $23.90

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTH shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

