Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price at $161.89

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,988,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $158.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 63,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

