Analysts Set Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Target Price at $31.31

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price objective on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:VIAB remained flat at $$24.22 during trading hours on Friday. 41,869,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Viacom has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Viacom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Viacom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 2.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

