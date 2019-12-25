AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. Jefferies Financial Group cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Shares of ANAB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 328,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,964. The company has a market cap of $444.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 42.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

