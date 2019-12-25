Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will post $100.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.70 million. Aphria posted sales of $16.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 508.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $458.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.27 million to $489.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $628.93 million, with estimates ranging from $451.19 million to $730.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

NYSE:APHA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.98. 2,477,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,614. Aphria has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aphria by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aphria by 2,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

