AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $1,493,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,517 shares of company stock worth $2,752,311. 42.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,838,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $94,981,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 110.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 254,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,855,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,652. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $116.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 197.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.