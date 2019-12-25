Arionum (ARO) Trading 36.7% Higher This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $174,229.00 and approximately $58,341.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.01738404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.02589339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00633338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

