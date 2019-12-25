Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:AI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 346,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 585,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 32.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

