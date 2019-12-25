ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.79

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.79 and last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 184393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ASGN during the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ASGN by 47.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 6.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

