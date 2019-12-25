Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading 5% Higher

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s stock price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 292,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 787,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 750,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 133.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.