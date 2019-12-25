ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Up 8.2%

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares were up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 755,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

