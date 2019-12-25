Augur Price Reaches $9.82 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $9.82 or 0.00134916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DragonEX, Mercatox and BitBay. Augur has a total market cap of $107.98 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Liqui, Bittrex, Bithumb, IDEX, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Crex24, Koinex, Bitsane, Gate.io, DragonEX, Kraken, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Bitbns, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, BitBay, AirSwap, Mercatox, Poloniex, ABCC, Gatecoin, Upbit, Binance, Cobinhood, HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

