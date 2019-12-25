Aventus (AVT) Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $529,293.00 and $12,742.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.01196873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119995 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, IDEX, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

