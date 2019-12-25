Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. 89,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,498. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

