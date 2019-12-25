BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.51 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $53,218.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00181267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01194226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119122 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,892,525,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

