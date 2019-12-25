Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

BANC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 131,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $883.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

