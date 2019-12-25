Banyan Network (BBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106,147.00

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $106,147.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013235 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

