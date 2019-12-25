Basic Attention Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $48.98 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $234.56 million and $48.98 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002281 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, Huobi and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,205,652 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ChaoEX, Radar Relay, WazirX, Binance, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Mercatox, IDEX, ABCC, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Upbit, Huobi, CPDAX, Bancor Network, IDCM, AirSwap, Zebpay, Kyber Network, DDEX, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, BitBay, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Koinex, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.