Bata (BTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $15,347.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Bata has a total market capitalization of $15,347.00 and $219.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00558742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008917 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.