Bata Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Bata has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $18,115.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00553230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008891 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

