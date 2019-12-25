Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.69. 628,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,605. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baxter International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,323,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

