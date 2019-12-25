Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Up 0.3%

Befesa SA (ETR:BFSA) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €37.30 ($43.37) and last traded at €37.10 ($43.14), 18,183 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €37.00 ($43.02).

BFSA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Befesa alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.