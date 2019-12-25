Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 391,903 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 874,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $352,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $146,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.