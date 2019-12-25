BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.94 and last traded at C$8.99, 8,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 60,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

The stock has a market cap of $497.86 million and a PE ratio of -15.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

