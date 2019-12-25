BidaskClub Downgrades Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raven Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.46. Raven Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $41.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

