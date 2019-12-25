BidaskClub Lowers Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services alerts:

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.02.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.65 million.

About Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Its Independent Advisory and Brokerage Services segment offers advisory and securities brokerage services for clients, including advisor managed accounts, general securities, mutual funds, and variable and fixed annuities; brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution; products comprising insurance, non-traded real estate investment trusts, and unit trusts; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.