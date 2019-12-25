BidaskClub Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.07.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $106.71 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.