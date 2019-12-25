BidaskClub Upgrades J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $124.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

JBHT stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $439,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Man Group plc increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

