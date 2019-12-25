Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.31, approximately 450,514 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,146,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Path by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.