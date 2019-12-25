Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Trading Up 10.3%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s share price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.60, 273,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 658% from the average session volume of 36,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.