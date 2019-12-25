BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.53, 151,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 129,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $340.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93, a PEG ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,440 shares of company stock worth $2,286,301. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 230.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,786 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

